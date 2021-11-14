Mexico reports 217 new COVID-19 deaths
Mexico reported 217 new confirmed deaths from COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the country's official death toll from the pandemic to 291,089, according to health ministry data.
Officials have said the ministry’s figures likely represent a significant undercount of COVID-19 deaths.
