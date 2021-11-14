Left Menu

Mexico reports 217 new COVID-19 deaths

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 14-11-2021 07:50 IST | Created: 14-11-2021 07:50 IST
Mexico reported 217 new confirmed deaths from COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the country's official death toll from the pandemic to 291,089, according to health ministry data.

Officials have said the ministry’s figures likely represent a significant undercount of COVID-19 deaths.

Also Read: Mexico calls on G20 leaders to agree on coronavirus vaccine recognition

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

