COVID-19 in Delhi: Daily cases count stood in excess of 60 nearly 25 times during July-Oct

Daily cases of COVID-19 in Delhi were reported in excess of 60, nearly 25 times in the four-month period from July to October, according to official data.

The national capital on Friday had recorded 62 fresh coronavirus cases, the highest daily count since August 8, and two deaths due to it after a gap of nearly three weeks as the positivity rate rose to 0.12 per cent.

On Saturday, the cases count stood at 54, while the case positivity rate marginally decreased to 0.10 per cent.

Analysis of official data on reporting of cases, shared by the Delhi health department, suggests that in the period spanning the previous four months, the highest count was recorded in July on July 4, with 94 cases and seven deaths.

The national capital had recorded 94 Covid cases at a positivity rate of 0.12 per cent and six fatalities on June 30.

Cases in excess of 90 were recorded five times in the month of July -- July 1 (91 cases, four deaths), July 2 (93 cases, two deaths), July 4 (94 cases, seven deaths), July 7 (93 cases, four deaths) and July 8 (93 cases and three deaths), according to official figures.

A total of 19 times, the cases count had stood in excess of 60 in July, and five times in August.

On August 1, the city reported 85 cases, the highest for that month, and one fatality due to coronavirus infection.

The daily tally on August 4 and 5 stood at 67 and 61 respectively while the count on August 7 was 72, and 66 on August 8.

The rise is being reported after the festive season, even as experts had cautioned that coronavirus cases could see an increase after Diwali and other festivals.

The daily cases count did not cross the 60-mark in the previous two months.

The highest daily counts in September and October were 55 (September 4) and 45 (October 31) respectively. On August 7, the city logged 72 cases, the highest daily cases for that month. Fifteen cases with a positivity rate of 0.03 per cent were recorded on October 18. This was the lowest daily case count since March 28 last year when nine cases were logged, according to official data.

The daily case count had dropped to 17 on September 13, with no death being recorded, while the positivity rate stood at 0.04 per cent, according to official figures.

The number of cases had shown a downward trend in the last few weeks. On November 10, the city recorded 54 cases with a positivity rate of 0.09 per cent, while the count was 18 on November 1.

On Saturday, the number of cumulative cases stood at 14,40,388. Over 14.14 lakh patients have recovered from the infection, according to the latest health bulletin.

