Austria orders non-vaccinated people into COVID-19 lockdown
Austria is placing millions of people not fully vaccinated against the coronavirus on lockdown as of Monday to deal with a surge in infections to record levels, Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg said on Sunday. "We must raise the vaccination rate. Roughly 65% of the population is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, one of the lowest rates in western Europe.
Reuters | Vienna | Updated: 14-11-2021 17:23 IST | Created: 14-11-2021 17:19 IST
