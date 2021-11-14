Left Menu

Austria orders non-vaccinated people into COVID-19 lockdown

Austria is placing millions of people not fully vaccinated against the coronavirus on lockdown as of Monday to deal with a surge in infections to record levels, Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg said on Sunday. "We must raise the vaccination rate. Roughly 65% of the population is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, one of the lowest rates in western Europe.

Reuters | Vienna | Updated: 14-11-2021 17:23 IST | Created: 14-11-2021 17:19 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Austria

"We must raise the vaccination rate. It is shamefully low," Schallenberg told a news conference announcing the new measure after a video call with the governors of Austria's nine provinces. Roughly 65% of the population is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, one of the lowest rates in western Europe.

