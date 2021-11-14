Left Menu

TN Minister urges doctors to create awareness about organ donation

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 14-11-2021 18:12 IST | Created: 14-11-2021 18:07 IST
TN Minister urges doctors to create awareness about organ donation
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi on Sunday asked the doctor community to create awareness about organ donation and transplants, which was very low.

The people should also come forward to utilise the Chief Minister's Health Insurance Scheme for such treatments, Poyyamozhi said after inaugurating a paediatric multi-organ transplant facility at GEM Hospital here.

Stating that Tamil Nadu has administered the highest number of Covid-19 vaccines in India, he said Chief Minister M K Stalin was taking all efforts to combat the disease.

While education was important for children's future, their health was also equally important, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Latest astronaut crew of four welcomed aboard International Space Station; U.S. VP Harris announces expanded cooperation on space issues after meeting

Science News Roundup: Latest astronaut crew of four welcomed aboard Internat...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on flight to space station; Latest astronaut crew of four welcomed aboard International Space Station and more

Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on fl...

 Global
3
A chunk of Chinese satellite almost hit the International Space Station. They dodged it – but the space junk problem is getting worse

A chunk of Chinese satellite almost hit the International Space Station. The...

 Australia
4
U.S. appeals court affirms hold on Biden COVID-19 vaccine mandate

U.S. appeals court affirms hold on Biden COVID-19 vaccine mandate

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021