TN Minister urges doctors to create awareness about organ donation

Tamil Nadu School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi on Sunday asked the doctor community to create awareness about organ donation and transplants, which was very low.

The people should also come forward to utilise the Chief Minister's Health Insurance Scheme for such treatments, Poyyamozhi said after inaugurating a paediatric multi-organ transplant facility at GEM Hospital here.

Stating that Tamil Nadu has administered the highest number of Covid-19 vaccines in India, he said Chief Minister M K Stalin was taking all efforts to combat the disease.

While education was important for children's future, their health was also equally important, he said.

