TN administers 16.32 lakh COVID jabs

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 14-11-2021 22:14 IST | Created: 14-11-2021 22:06 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Tamil Nadu inoculated 16,32,498 people against Covid-19 in the 8th mega vaccination drive carried out across the state on Sunday.

A total of 5.44 lakh people received the first shot while 10.87 lakh people got the second, a release from the health department said.

Minister for Medical and Family Welfare Ma Subramanian inspected the vaccination drive conducted between 7 am and 7 pm in various places such as primary health centres, government hospitals and schools.

In view of the vaccination exercise today, there would not be any special camp on Monday (November 15), the release added.

