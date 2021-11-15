Left Menu

China reports 52 new coronavirus cases for Nov 14 vs 89 day earlier

China reported 52 new confirmed coronavirus cases for Nov. 14 compared with 89 a day earlier, its health authority said on Monday. China reported 14 new asymptomatic patients, which it classifies separately from confirmed cases, compared with 25 a day earlier. There were no new deaths, leaving the death toll unchanged at 4,636.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 15-11-2021 06:29 IST | Created: 15-11-2021 06:29 IST
China reported 52 new confirmed coronavirus cases for Nov. 14 compared with 89 a day earlier, its health authority said on Monday. Of the new infections, 32 were locally transmitted cases, according to a statement by the National Health Commission, compared with 70 a day earlier.

The city of Dalian in the northeastern province of Liaoning accounted for 25 of the new local cases. China reported 14 new asymptomatic patients, which it classifies separately from confirmed cases, compared with 25 a day earlier.

There were no new deaths, leaving the death toll unchanged at 4,636. As of Nov. 14, mainland China had 98,315 confirmed coronavirus cases.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

