India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage crosses 112.34 cr mark

India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 112.34 crore on Monday with the administration of 30,20,119 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-11-2021 10:59 IST | Created: 15-11-2021 10:59 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 112.34 crore on Monday with the administration of 30,20,119 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. As per provisional reports till 7 am today, 1,12,34,30,478 doses were administered through 1,15,01,243 sessions.

Of the total, 1,03,80,497 health care workers received the first dose and 93,34,144 second vaccine doses; 1,83,74,094 front line workers were administered the first dose and 1,61,78,125 vaccine doses given as the second dose to front line workers. According to the health ministry, 43,26,35,344 vaccine doses were administered as the first dose and 17,04,47,156 vaccine doses were given as the second dose in the age group 18-44 years.

Also, in the age group of 45-59 years, 17,83,12,929 people have received the first dose and 10,49,30,515 have received the second dose whereas 11,17,34,885 vaccine doses were administered as first dose and 7,11,02,789 vaccine doses given as the second dose to the people over 60 years. Meanwhile, 10,229 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

The active caseload is presently at 1,34,096 is the lowest in 523 days. The active cases presently constitute 0.39% of the country's total positive cases, which is the lowest since March 2020. The recovery of 11,926 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally of recovered patients to 3,38,49,785.

Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.26 per cent. As per the health ministry, India has so far conducted over 62.46 cr (62,46,66,542) cumulative tests. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

