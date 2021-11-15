Left Menu

Russia's daily COVID-19 deaths close to record high

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 15-11-2021 14:30 IST | Created: 15-11-2021 14:17 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Russia on Monday reported 1,211 deaths from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, close to an all-time high of 1,241 reported last week, as well as 38,420 new coronavirus cases.

Most of Russia's 80-plus regions lifted a week-long workplace shutdown at the beginning of last week that was designed to curb a surge in case numbers.

Also Read: Halloween themed Russian Desserts at International Food Festival in Hyderabad

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

