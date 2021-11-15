Spain's regulator authorises Phase II trial for Spanish COVID-19 vaccine
Spain's health regulator has authorised Spanish pharmaceutical group Hipra to test the COVID-19 vaccine it is developing on more than 1,000 volunteers, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Monday.
Hipra will carry out a so-called Phase II trial - the second stage of a three-round trial process, on the volunteers, Sanchez said.
