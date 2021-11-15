Left Menu

Delhi logs 16 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

The COVID-19 situation in Delhi witnessed an improvement as only 16 cases were reported in the last 24 hours, according to the state health bulletin.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-11-2021 18:27 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The COVID-19 situation in Delhi witnessed an improvement as only 16 cases were reported in the last 24 hours, according to the state health bulletin. As per the bulletin, the national capital has 337 active cases while the total case tally touched 14,40,440. The positivity rate in the metropolis is 0.04 per cent and the cumulative positivity rate is 4.78 per cent.

During the last 24 hours, 27 people recovered from the infection with which total recoveries climbed to 14,15,008. Consequently, the recovery rate is 98.23 per cent. One death was reported in the last 24 hours and the death toll now stands at 25,095. The case fatality rate is 1.74 per cent.

To detect the presence of virus in the population, 33,671 RTPCR/CBNAAT/True Nat tests were conducted in last 24 hours and 3,824 rapid antigen tests were conducted. Meanwhile, in the ongoing COVID-19 vaccination drive, 17,060 eligible beneficiaries were vaccinated in the last 24 hours. Of these, 7,552 people took their first dose and 9,508 people took their second dose of the vaccine. So far, 2,12,56,214 beneficiaries were vaccinated in the national capital.

The total number of containment zones as on date are 124. (ANI)

