Germany's Merkel says we need to improve virus origins research

Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 15-11-2021 19:15 IST | Created: 15-11-2021 19:15 IST
Germany's Merkel says we need to improve virus origins research
Germany's chancellor Angela Merkel said on Monday that the world needs to be better prepared to probe the origins of diseases and welcomed the creation of a new World Health Organization advisory group on dangerous pathogens. "We need to be better equipped when it comes to finding out where diseases and epidemics have originated," she said at a summit organised by the WHO on lessons learned from the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the same speech, she also voiced her support for more reliable financing of the U.N. health body and said she supported the creation of an international pandemic treaty.

