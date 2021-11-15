UK reports 39,705 more COVID-19 cases, 47 further deaths
Reuters | London | Updated: 15-11-2021 21:36 IST | Created: 15-11-2021 21:36 IST
Britain on Monday reported 39,705 more cases of COVID-19 and a further 47 deaths within 28 days of a positive test, according to official data.
On Sunday, 36,517 cases were reported alongside 63 deaths.
