UK reports 39,705 more COVID-19 cases, 47 further deaths

Britain on Monday reported 39,705 more cases of COVID-19 and a further 47 deaths within 28 days of a positive test, according to official data.

On Sunday, 36,517 cases were reported alongside 63 deaths.

