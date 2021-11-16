U.S. CDC raises COVID-19 travel warnings for Czech Republic, Hungary
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 16-11-2021 01:36 IST | Created: 16-11-2021 01:36 IST
- Country:
- United States
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) advised against travel to the Czech Republic, Hungary and Iceland because of a rising number of COVID-19 cases in those countries.
The CDC raised its travel recommendation to "Level Four: Very High" for the three countries, telling Americans they should avoid travel there.
The CDC separately lowered its COVID-19 travel advisory to "Level One: Low" for Japan, India, Pakistan, Liberia, Gambia and Mozambique.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Muraleedharan interacts with Indian community, visits Gambia's National Assembly
Muraleedharan visits The Gambia, holds meetings with its President and Foreign Minister
Six to stand for president in Gambia's first election after Jammeh
S.African court rules ex-Mozambique finmin should be extradited to the U.S.
Mozambique president sacks defence minister