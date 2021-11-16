Brazil registers 63 COVID-19 deaths on Monday

Brazil registered 63 COVID-19 deaths on Monday and 2,799 additional cases, according to data released by the nation's Health Ministry.

The South American country's coronavirus death toll is second in the world only to the United States, but the pandemic has abated significantly in recent months, as it has in much of Latin America.

Brazil has now registered a total of 611,346 COVID-19 deaths and 21,960,766 total confirmed cases.