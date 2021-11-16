Left Menu

US CDC issues 'Level One' COVID-19 travel health notice for India

India logged 8,865 new coronavirus infections, taking the countrys tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,44,56,401, while the active cases settled at 1,30,793, the lowest in 525 days, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.In August, the US eased its travel advisory for India, lowering it to Level 2 Moderate.Early this year, the US had put India in Level 4, asking its citizens not to travel to India, which at that point of time was experiencing an unprecedented second wave of Covid-19.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 16-11-2021 10:53 IST | Created: 16-11-2021 10:50 IST
US CDC issues 'Level One' COVID-19 travel health notice for India
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

The top US health body has issued a 'Level One' COVID-19 notice for Americans travelling to India, saying the risk of contracting the infection and developing severe symptoms may be lower if one is fully vaccinated.

The new travel advisory issued on Monday by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) of 'Level One' which is considered safe came in the wake of the significant improvement in the Covid-19 situation in India.

The CDC in its health travel notice 'Level One' said, ''Your risk of contracting COVID-19 and developing severe symptoms may be lower if you are fully vaccinated with an FDA (Food and Drug Administration) authorised vaccine.'' Make sure you are fully vaccinated before travelling to India. Travellers should follow recommendations or requirements in India, including wearing a mask and staying 6 feet apart from others, the health notice said.

India on Monday recorded the lowest daily COVID-19 cases in the country in 287 days. India logged 8,865 new coronavirus infections, taking the country's tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,44,56,401, while the active cases settled at 1,30,793, the lowest in 525 days, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

In August, the US eased its travel advisory for India, lowering it to Level 2: Moderate.

Early this year, the US had put India in Level 4, asking its citizens not to travel to India, which at that point of time was experiencing an unprecedented second wave of Covid-19.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Personal info of nearly 5.9 mn customers of hotel booking site RedDoorz leaked in Singapore’s largest data breach

Personal info of nearly 5.9 mn customers of hotel booking site RedDoorz leak...

 Singapore
2
Science News Roundup: NASA not expected to send crew to moon until 2026 or later; Vaccines not linked to menstrual changes; COVID, flu shots can go together and more

Science News Roundup: NASA not expected to send crew to moon until 2026 or l...

 Global
3
Nokia, UTS open new research facility to push boundaries of 5G

Nokia, UTS open new research facility to push boundaries of 5G

 Australia
4
Obesity raises risk of gum disease by inflating growth of bone-destroying cells: Study

Obesity raises risk of gum disease by inflating growth of bone-destroying ce...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021