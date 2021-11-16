Left Menu

Mandaviya to chair meeting over 'Har Ghar Dastak' COVID-19 vaccination campaign today

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will chair a meeting on Tuesday to discuss the expansion of the "Har Ghar Dastak" COVID-19 vaccination campaign across the country.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-11-2021 11:18 IST | Created: 16-11-2021 11:12 IST
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will chair a meeting on Tuesday to discuss the expansion of the "Har Ghar Dastak" COVID-19 vaccination campaign across the country. "Will chair a meeting today with Non-Government Organisations, Civil Society Organisations and development partners to take our Govt's #HarGharDastak vaccination campaign across the length and breadth of the country," Mandaviya said in a tweet.

With 'Har Ghar Dastak' campaign, the Centre is targeting to complete maximum single dose and second dose adult COVID-19 vaccination in the country. It was launched on November 2 on the occasion of Dhanwantari Diwas. Earlier, while announcing the launch of the campaign, the Health Minister had said "We are going to launch a mega vaccination campaign. We have decided that for the next one month, healthcare workers will go door-to-door to vaccinate people eligible for the second dose and also those who have not taken the first dose."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

