The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advised against travel to the Czech Republic, Hungary, and Iceland because of a rising number of COVID-19 cases in those countries.

* Greek public health sector workers protested in Athens over pay and conditions as hospitals struggled with a new surge in COVID-19 cases and authorities considered further restrictions. * One may soon have to provide a negative COVID-19 test or proof of vaccination or recent recovery, as Germany becomes the latest in Europe to consider drastic steps to tackle a new surge in cases in the region.

AMERICAS * Amazon.com Inc has reached a settlement with California to resolve claims it concealed from warehouse workers and local health agencies the numbers of workers being infected with COVID-19, the state's attorney general said.

* American Express Co said its U.S. employees working from the office need to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 from Nov. 18, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters. ASIA-PACIFIC

* China reported 22 new confirmed coronavirus cases for Nov. 15 compared with 52 a day earlier, its health authority said on Tuesday. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* Nigeria will start a mass COVID-19 vaccination campaign later this week, aiming to inoculate half of its targeted population by the end of January, government officials said. * A ban on public sector employees entering their offices if they are unvaccinated and untested for COVID-19 took effect in Egypt late Monday as the government pushes to accelerate vaccination rates in the final weeks of the year.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * Two billion doses of the AstraZeneca-Oxford University COVID-19 vaccine have been supplied worldwide, the Anglo-Swedish drugmaker and its partner said on Tuesday, in just under a year since its first approval.

* Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, one of a handful of Indian drug companies licensed to make a new COVID-19 pill developed by Merck, said it was open to making a similar pill from Pfizer, thought to be even more effective. ECONOMIC IMPACT

* Australia's central bank board still thinks it likely a rise in interest rates will not be needed until 2024 given inertia in home-grown wages and inflation, even as financial markets price a move as early as next June. * Indonesia's central bank will wait until the end of next year before raising interest rates as it tries to aid the economic recovery from the pandemic, keeping a close watch on any U.S. Federal Reserve policy moves, a Reuters poll found.

* The Philippine central bank will hold interest rates steady for more than a year as a sluggish economic recovery keeps a lid on underlying inflation, according to a Reuters poll that had a significant minority of economists expecting a hike by the end-2022.

