Arunachal Pradesh reports 2 new COVID-19 cases

Two more persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Arunachal Pradesh on Tuesday, pushing the tally to 55,222, a senior health department official said here.

The COVID-19 death toll remained unchanged at 280 as no fresh fatality was registered in the last 24 hours, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr. Lobsang Jampa said.

The northeastern state now has 45 active COVID-19 cases, while 54,897 people have recovered from the disease so far, including one on Monday.

The COVID-19 recovery rate in the state now is 99.41 percent.

West Kameng district has the highest number of active cases at 11, followed by Tawang (8), the Capital Complex region (7), Shi-Yomi, and East Siang recorded five cases each.

The state has thus far tested over 11,93,673 samples for COVID-19, including 705 on Monday, the SSO said, adding that the positivity rate stood at 0.28 percent.

State Immunisation Officer Dr. Dimong Padung said that a total of 13,62,788 people have been inoculated so far with the COVID-19 vaccine.