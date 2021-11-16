Left Menu

Ollie the dog helps U.S. kids with vaccine hesitancy one jab at a time

Ollie and 14 other dogs of the PetSmart Paws for Hope Canine Therapy Program have been helping kids age 5 to 11 ever since they became eligible for the vaccine earlier this month. Across the United States, adults are resisting shots out of mistrust stemming from how quickly the vaccines rolled out, questions about possible side effects or in many cases fear driven by spurious rumors.

Reuters | Updated: 16-11-2021 17:05 IST | Created: 16-11-2021 16:32 IST
Ollie the dog helps U.S. kids with vaccine hesitancy one jab at a time
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

There is no vaccine hesitancy like that of a 9-year-old girl staring down the glint of a hypodermic needle.

And there is no remedy quite like Ollie, a 6-year-old Goldendoodle therapy dog who is helping kids at Rady Children's Hospital-San Diego overcome the anxiety associated with getting a COVID-19 vaccine. Ollie and 14 other dogs of the PetSmart Paws for Hope Canine Therapy Program have been helping kids age 5 to 11 ever since they became eligible for the vaccine earlier this month.

Across the United States, adults are resisting shots out of mistrust stemming from how quickly the vaccines rolled out, questions about possible side effects or in many cases fear driven by spurious rumors. Kids are just scared it's going to hurt. The anticipation of a jab at Rady's vaccine clinic had 9-year-old Avery Smith in tears. Then Ollie came in and sat at her feet. Avery mother's, Kelli Donahue, took a picture of her with the dog and Avery's sister Olive, 6.

"It helped me because I never had a COVID vaccine before and I didn't know what it felt like. But when I saw the dog it helped me calm down," Avery said. Before the vaccine, the dogs already had a job bringing joy to patients admitted to the children's hospital, many of them battling cancer or other diseases that can sap morale of patients, their parents and hospital staff.

"Sometimes a parent will say, 'He's asleep from his surgery, but can I pet the dog?'" said Ollie's owner, Kristin Gist, 75, a canine therapy volunteer and former hospital programs director. "They can really cuddle with the dog and feel better, too." When COVID restrictions hit early last year, some 20,000 annual canine visits came to a halt. They restarted about three months ago.

"There was nothing. It was silent. The kids were bored," said Carlos Delgado, a hospital spokesperson. "So thank God we were able to start bringing the program back. Even a three-minute visit with a canine makes a difference for the day."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA not expected to send crew to moon until 2026 or later; Vaccines not linked to menstrual changes; COVID, flu shots can go together and more

Science News Roundup: NASA not expected to send crew to moon until 2026 or l...

 Global
2
Personal info of nearly 5.9 mn customers of hotel booking site RedDoorz leaked in Singapore’s largest data breach

Personal info of nearly 5.9 mn customers of hotel booking site RedDoorz leak...

 Singapore
3
Nokia, UTS open new research facility to push boundaries of 5G

Nokia, UTS open new research facility to push boundaries of 5G

 Australia
4
Obesity raises risk of gum disease by inflating growth of bone-destroying cells: Study

Obesity raises risk of gum disease by inflating growth of bone-destroying ce...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021