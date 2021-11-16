Left Menu

Fully vaccinated elderly man dies of COVID-19 in Indore

PTI | Indore | Updated: 16-11-2021 18:40 IST | Created: 16-11-2021 18:40 IST
A 69-year-old fully vaccinated man has died of the COVID-19 infection in Madhya Pradesh's Indore city, an official said on Tuesday.

Indore district's nodal officer for COVID-19, Dr Amit Malakar, said the man died on Sunday night at the city's Manorama Raje TB Hospital while undergoing treatment for the infection.

This was also the first coronavirus-related death in Indore district in more than four-and-a-half months, he said.

The officer said, ''The patient was admitted in a critical condition at the hospital on November 9 after being infected with the coronavirus. He was also battling chronic diabetes.'' Malakar said the elderly man had taken both doses of the anti-COVID-19 vaccine, but his life could not be saved during treatment.

Before this, the last COVID-19 fatality in Indore was reported on June 29, he said.

Indore has been the most affected district in the state, but very few new cases of coronavirus are being reported here these days.

Officials said one new coronavirus patient was found in Indore in the last 24 hours, pushing the number of cases to 1,53,278, including 1,392 fatalities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

