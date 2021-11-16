Brazil to offer COVID-19 booster shot to everyone older than 18
Reuters | Updated: 16-11-2021 19:23 IST | Created: 16-11-2021 19:23 IST
Brazilian health minister Marcelo Queiroga said on Tuesday the government will offer COVID-19 booster shots to everyone older than 18.
Queiroga said the booster shots will be available five months after the second vaccine dose, and there were enough doses for the entire population.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Marcelo Queiroga
- Brazilian
Advertisement