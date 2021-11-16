Left Menu

Russia resumes flights with more countries amid COVID surge

In all, Russia so far has resumed flights with over 60 countries.The announcement comes as Russias daily coronavirus cases and COVID-19 deaths remain at record highs and less than 40 per cent of the countrys population of 146 million has been fully vaccinated.

Updated: 16-11-2021 20:07 IST | Created: 16-11-2021 20:07 IST
Russia said Tuesday that it will resume allowing air travel to Argentina, Bangladesh, Brazil, Costa Rica and Mongolia starting December 1.

The government coronavirus task force said Russia will also lift the remaining restrictions on flights to Cuba, Mexico and Qatar, and increase the number of flights to Italy, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan and Vietnam as of December 1. In all, Russia so far has resumed flights with over 60 countries.

The announcement comes as Russia's daily coronavirus cases and COVID-19 deaths remain at record highs and less than 40 per cent of the country's population of 146 million has been fully vaccinated. The task force on Tuesday reported 36,818 new confirmed cases and 1,240 deaths, the latter only one fewer than the record daily death toll.

The state task force has reported over 9 million confirmed infections and 257,837 deaths in the pandemic, by far the highest death toll in Europe. Some experts believe the true toll is actually higher.

Travel between Russian and some Western countries has been complicated because the World Health Organization, the European Union and the United States have yet to recognise the vaccines developed in Russia and Western-developed vaccines are unavailable in Russia.

Earlier this month, U.S. pharmaceutical giant Pfizer received approval to test its experimental anti-viral pill Paxlovid in Russia, according to the state register. Ninety people from several Russian cities are expected to take part in the drug trial.

