UK to open specialist clinics to fight childhood obesity

Severely obese children and young people will receive intensive support in the coming months under a new pilot scheme of 15 new specialist clinics, the National Health Service (NHS) in England announced on Tuesday.

The scheme is targeted at around 1,000 children a year, aged between two and 18 and experiencing health complications related to severe obesity, to be supported to lose weight through the new services.

Children will also receive specialist treatment and tailored care packages developed with their family, which could include diet plans, mental health treatment and coaching.

''The pandemic has shone a harsh light on obesity – with many vulnerable young people struggling with weight gain during the pandemic,'' said Amanda Pritchard, Chief Executive of the NHS in England.

''Left unchecked, obesity can have other very serious consequences, ranging from diabetes to cancer. This early intervention scheme aims to prevent children and young people enduring a lifetime of ill-health,'' she said.

The health chief said the ''landmark'' new pilot falls within the ''NHS Long Term Plan'', which committed to take more action to help children and young people with their physical and mental health to help them lead longer, healthier and happier lives.

Obesity affects one in five children in the UK and can increase the likelihood of a child developing serious health issues such as Type 2 diabetes, liver conditions and early heart disease.

Children who are severely obese can also develop difficulties such as breathing problems, sleep issues and mental health problems, which can dramatically impact their quality of life.

Early action can prevent long term health problems such as Type 2 diabetes, heart attacks, strokes and even cancer, which is better for patients, the NHS said.

With the specialist clinics, group sessions will be provided with a full clinical team, including support from dietitians, psychologists, specialist nurses, social workers, youth workers and a paediatrician to ensure all health needs of each child are met.

As well as providing expert treatment, the services will identify the factors causing obesity in children, considering their mental and physical health.

The 15 new services are based on an existing service in Bristol Royal Hospital for Children, which has been supporting children in the area since 2018.

The Care of Childhood Obesity (CoCO) clinic has treated thousands of children from across the South West since its launch and delivers a multi-system approach to treatment that combines nutritional advice, psychological and social support with new medical interventions.

Professor Julian Hamilton-Shield, Professor of Diabetes and Metabolic Endocrinology at Bristol Royal Hospital for Children, said: “Many children and young people with excess weight experience significant complications that can make them very unwell.

“Using a team of experts from many disciplines, including specialist dieticians, social support workers, and mental health professionals, we can pinpoint the exact causes of weight gain and create tailored treatment plans for each child to help accelerate weight loss and address the complications caused.” The NHS said available evidence shows younger generations are becoming obese at earlier ages and staying obese for longer, putting themselves at greater risk for 13 different types of cancer, heart attacks, strokes and Type 2 diabetes.

Children living in the most deprived areas are more than twice as likely to be obese than those living in the least deprived areas.

