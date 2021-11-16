Left Menu

UP's Unnao district reports first Zika virus case

Unnao district in Uttar Pradesh reported its first case of Zika virus on Tuesday.

Updated: 16-11-2021 20:51 IST | Created: 16-11-2021 20:51 IST
Unnao district in Uttar Pradesh reported its first case of Zika virus on Tuesday. As per Dr Satyaprakash, Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Unnao, the patient is from the Shuklaganj area of Unnao and works at a thread factory in Kanpur, where 123 Zika virus cases have been reported so far.

"At 5 pm today we received a report from Kanpur that a resident of our district has tested positive for Zika virus. His samples were taken from Kanpur on November 13 and today he turned out to be positive. He has been shifted to the dengue ward of the district hospital," said the officer. Meanwhile, 123 Zika virus patients have been reported in Kanpur so far.

Caused by a virus transmitted primarily by the Aedes mosquito, which bites during the day, symptoms of this disease include mild fever, rashes, conjunctivitis, muscle and joint pain, malaise, or a headache. (ANI)

