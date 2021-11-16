COVID-19: Delhi records 44 new cases, zero death

Delhi recorded 44 new COVID-19 cases and zero death while the positivity rate stood at 0.08 per cent, according to data shared by the health department here on Tuesday.

With the fresh cases, the tally rose to 14,40,484 in the city, while the death toll remains at 25,095.

Twenty-four patients were discharged in the last 24 hours. A total of 5,21,66 tests were conducted a day ago.

