UK reports 37,243 new COVID cases, 214 deaths - daily data

Reuters | London | Updated: 16-11-2021 21:38 IST | Created: 16-11-2021 21:37 IST
The United Kingdom reported 37,243 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday compared with 39,705 a day earlier, official daily data showed.
The daily death toll stood at 214 on Tuesday compared with 47 a day earlier, measured by deaths within 28 days of a positive test.
The seven-day total number of cases was up by 14.6% compared with the previous seven days, while the seven-day death toll was down by 10.8%.
