UK reports 37,243 new COVID cases, 214 deaths - daily data

The United Kingdom reported 37,243 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday compared with 39,705 a day earlier, official daily data showed.

The daily death toll stood at 214 on Tuesday compared with 47 a day earlier, measured by deaths within 28 days of a positive test.

The seven-day total number of cases was up by 14.6% compared with the previous seven days, while the seven-day death toll was down by 10.8%.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)