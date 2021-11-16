COVID-19: Delhi records 44 new cases, zero death

Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-11-2021 22:21 IST | Created: 16-11-2021 22:21 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi recorded 44 fresh COVID-19 cases and zero death while the positivity rate stood at 0.08 per cent, according to data shared by the health department here on Tuesday.

Twenty-four patients were discharged in the last 24 hours.

The city has recorded four deaths due to the infection in November so far. Four people had succumbed to the viral disease in October and five in September.

With the new cases, the tally in the city climbed to 14,40,484. Of this, over 14.15 lakh patients have recovered from the disease. The death toll stands at 25,095.

According to the health bulletin, authorities conducted 52,166 tests, including 40,958 RT-PCR ones, while the rest are rapid antigen tests, the previous day. There are 357 active cases in Delhi, up from 337 on Monday. Nearly 156 patients are in home isolation, down from 164 the previous day. The number of containment zones stands at 125, a minor increase from 124 a day ago.

Delhi reported 16 COVID-19 cases and a death on Monday, 36 cases and a death on Sunday, 56 on Saturday, and 62 cases and two deaths on Friday.

In April and May, Delhi battled a brutal second wave of the pandemic that claimed a massive number of lives and led to a shortage of oxygen and essential drugs at hospitals.

On April 20, Delhi had reported 28,395 cases, the highest in the city since the beginning of the pandemic. On April 22 the case positivity rate was 36.2 per cent, the highest so far.

The highest number of 448 deaths was reported on May 3.

According to the sixth sero survey, 97 per cent of the population in Delhi has developed antibodies against Covid as a result of a large number of people getting exposed to the virus during the second wave and robust vaccination in the national capital.

All districts in the city have a seroprevalence of more than 93 per cent. Four districts South, Central, Northeast and East have recorded a seropositivity rate of 99 per cent, 99.5 per cent, 99.7 per cent and 99.8 per cent, respectively.

Women (90.1 per cent) have a higher seropositivity rate than men (88.2 per cent). Those aged below 18 have a seropositivity rate of 88 per cent.

Ninety-five per cent of the vaccinated people who have a history of the Covid infection have developed antibodies as compared to 82 per cent unvaccinated ones.

According to government data, over 2.13 crore vaccine doses have been administered in Delhi since the inoculation exercise started on January 16. Over 80.06 lakh people have received both doses.

