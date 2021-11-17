Left Menu

Reuters | New York | Updated: 17-11-2021 01:09 IST | Created: 17-11-2021 01:04 IST
Fauci says U.S. can reach COVID endemic level, rather than a pandemic, next year
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
Top U.S. infectious disease official Anthony Fauci said on Tuesday it is "conceivable" the spread of COVID-19 could decline to the point that the country experiences it as endemic rather than a pandemic next year.

"To me if you want to get endemic, you have got to get the level of infection so low that it does not have an impact on society, on your life, on your economy," Fauci said in an interview during the Reuters Total Health conference, which runs virtually from Nov. 15-18.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

