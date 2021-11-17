Czech Republic reports record 22,479 daily coronavirus cases
The Czech Republic reported 22,479 new coronavirus cases for Tuesday, the highest tally recorded in the country of 10.7 million since the pandemic started, Health Ministry data showed on Wednesday.
