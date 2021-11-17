United States signs about $1 bln order for GSK-Vir COVID-19 antibody drug
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 17-11-2021 12:50 IST | Created: 17-11-2021 12:43 IST
The United States has signed contracts worth roughly $1 billion to secure antibody-based COVID-19 treatment sotrovimab from GSK and Vir Biotechnology , the drugmakers said on Wednesday, with supply expected by mid-December.
