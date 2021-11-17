Left Menu

Russia reports record daily COVID-19 deaths

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 17-11-2021 14:01 IST | Created: 17-11-2021 13:40 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Russia on Wednesday reported a new record one-day death toll of 1,247 from COVID-19, a little over a week after most of its regions emerged from a week-long workplace shutdown designed to curb the spread of the virus.

The government coronavirus task force also reported 36,626 new coronavirus cases nationwide in the last 24 hours, including 2,966 in Moscow.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

