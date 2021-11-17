Left Menu

Hungary reports 10,265 new daily COVID-19 infections, highest since end-March

Reuters | Budapest | Updated: 17-11-2021 14:09 IST | Created: 17-11-2021 13:46 IST
Hungary reported 10,265 new COVID-19 infections on Wednesday, its highest daily tally since the end of March, the government said on its official coronavirus website.

The daily tally is getting close to the peak of 11,265 reached during the third wave of the pandemic in the country which has hardly any restrictions in place and where the vaccination rate is below the European Union average.

