Poland reports 24,239 new COVID-19 cases, highest since April

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 17-11-2021 15:31 IST | Created: 17-11-2021 15:09 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Poland

Poland reported 24,239 new daily COVID-19 infections, health ministry data showed on Wednesday, the highest total since April.

There were also 463 COVID-related deaths reported on Wednesday. Poland, a country of around 38 million people, has reported 3,254,875 cases of the coronavirus and 79,624 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

