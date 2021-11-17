Germany's coronavirus situation is dramatic, Merkel says
Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 17-11-2021 16:10 IST | Created: 17-11-2021 15:57 IST
- Country:
- Germany
Germany's coronavirus situation is dramatic, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday, adding that it was not too late for Germans to decide to get their first vaccination shot.
Earlier on Wednesday, the Robert Koch Institute reported that confirmed cases had increased by 52,826.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Germans
- Germany
- Robert Koch Institute
- Angela Merkel
Advertisement