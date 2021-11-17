Left Menu

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Its Sputnik V vaccine demonstrated 96.3% efficacy in October during a vaccination campaign in Belarus, Russia's RDIF sovereign wealth fund said, down from 97.2% in September. * Slovakia reported 8,342 new cases for Tuesday, the highest daily tally to date in the central European country of 5.5 million people, health ministry data showed.

Reuters | Updated: 17-11-2021 16:28 IST | Created: 17-11-2021 16:10 IST
FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The United States has signed contracts worth about $1 billion for doses of the antibody-based COVID-19 treatment from Britain's GSK and U.S.-based Vir Biotechnology, as countries seek to secure promising options beyond vaccines. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* Eikon users, see COVID-19: MacroVitals https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1592404098 for a case tracker and summary of news EUROPE

* Germany's coronavirus situation is dramatic, Chancellor Angela Merkel said, adding that it was not too late for Germans to decide to get their first vaccination shot. * Austrian infections hit a new daily record, the third day of a lockdown for those not fully vaccinated aimed at halting the surge.

* Poland reported 24,239 new daily cases, health ministry data showed, the highest total since April. * Russia reported a new record one-day official death toll of 1,247 from COVID-19, a little over a week after most of its regions emerged from a week-long workplace shutdown. Its Sputnik V vaccine demonstrated 96.3% efficacy in October during a vaccination campaign in Belarus, Russia's RDIF sovereign wealth fund said, down from 97.2% in September.

* Slovakia reported 8,342 new cases for Tuesday, the highest daily tally to date in the central European country of 5.5 million people, health ministry data showed. * Hungary reported 10,265 new infections, its highest daily tally since the end of March, the government said.

* Swiss voters look set to support the government's pandemic response plan in a binding referendum this month, a poll for broadcaster SRG indicated. AMERICAS

* Canada's vaccine mandate for members of parliament is helping Liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau exploit divisions in the opposition Conservative Party. * A judicial panel on Tuesday consolidated 34 lawsuits challenging the Biden administration's workplace COVID-19 vaccine rule in the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, a venue favored by opponents of the rule.

ASIA-PACIFIC * South Korea plans to cut to four months from six the gap for booster doses given to senior citizens as it looks to dampen a spike in serious cases, authorities said.

* The Philippines has approved the emergency use of a vaccine by Novavax, its food and drug agency chief said, the ninth vaccine approved in the country. * Australia says it has toughened foreign interference rules for universities, before hundreds of thousands of international students are expected to return.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * Roche Holding has ended a partnership with Atea Pharmaceuticals to jointly develop a COVID-19 antiviral pill, the Swiss drugmaker said on Tuesday.

* The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Tuesday it would review Pfizer's request to authorise booster doses in all adults "as expeditiously as possible". * Pfizer said on Tuesday it will allow generic manufacturers to supply its experimental antiviral COVID-19 pill to 95 low- and middle-income countries through a licensing agreement with Medicines Patent Pool.

ECONOMIC IMPACT * The dollar jumped, as strong U.S. retail sales data fuelled bets on earlier Federal Reserve rate hikes, while shares in Europe made slim gains after Asian markets had wobbled on worries about COVID-19.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Myanmar to reopen land borders with China, Thailand next month

Myanmar to reopen land borders with China, Thailand next month

 Myanmar
2
Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in UK - Bloomberg News

Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in UK - Bloomberg News

 United Kingdom
3
FEATURE-Nigeria's crypto traders risk arrest and scams to bypass ban

FEATURE-Nigeria's crypto traders risk arrest and scams to bypass ban

Global
4
'Astronaut' Snoopy set to blast off into Space for NASA's Moon Mission next year

'Astronaut' Snoopy set to blast off into Space for NASA's Moon Mission next ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021