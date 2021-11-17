The United States has signed contracts worth about $1 billion for doses of the antibody-based COVID-19 treatment from Britain's GSK and U.S.-based Vir Biotechnology, as countries seek to secure promising options beyond vaccines. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* Eikon users, see COVID-19: MacroVitals https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1592404098 for a case tracker and summary of news EUROPE

* Germany's coronavirus situation is dramatic, Chancellor Angela Merkel said, adding that it was not too late for Germans to decide to get their first vaccination shot. * Austrian infections hit a new daily record, the third day of a lockdown for those not fully vaccinated aimed at halting the surge.

* Poland reported 24,239 new daily cases, health ministry data showed, the highest total since April. * Russia reported a new record one-day official death toll of 1,247 from COVID-19, a little over a week after most of its regions emerged from a week-long workplace shutdown. Its Sputnik V vaccine demonstrated 96.3% efficacy in October during a vaccination campaign in Belarus, Russia's RDIF sovereign wealth fund said, down from 97.2% in September.

* Slovakia reported 8,342 new cases for Tuesday, the highest daily tally to date in the central European country of 5.5 million people, health ministry data showed. * Hungary reported 10,265 new infections, its highest daily tally since the end of March, the government said.

* Swiss voters look set to support the government's pandemic response plan in a binding referendum this month, a poll for broadcaster SRG indicated. AMERICAS

* Canada's vaccine mandate for members of parliament is helping Liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau exploit divisions in the opposition Conservative Party. * A judicial panel on Tuesday consolidated 34 lawsuits challenging the Biden administration's workplace COVID-19 vaccine rule in the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, a venue favored by opponents of the rule.

ASIA-PACIFIC * South Korea plans to cut to four months from six the gap for booster doses given to senior citizens as it looks to dampen a spike in serious cases, authorities said.

* The Philippines has approved the emergency use of a vaccine by Novavax, its food and drug agency chief said, the ninth vaccine approved in the country. * Australia says it has toughened foreign interference rules for universities, before hundreds of thousands of international students are expected to return.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * Roche Holding has ended a partnership with Atea Pharmaceuticals to jointly develop a COVID-19 antiviral pill, the Swiss drugmaker said on Tuesday.

* The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Tuesday it would review Pfizer's request to authorise booster doses in all adults "as expeditiously as possible". * Pfizer said on Tuesday it will allow generic manufacturers to supply its experimental antiviral COVID-19 pill to 95 low- and middle-income countries through a licensing agreement with Medicines Patent Pool.

ECONOMIC IMPACT * The dollar jumped, as strong U.S. retail sales data fuelled bets on earlier Federal Reserve rate hikes, while shares in Europe made slim gains after Asian markets had wobbled on worries about COVID-19.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)