Swedish health agency backtracks on reduced COVID testing

Reuters | Updated: 17-11-2021 18:17 IST | Created: 17-11-2021 17:46 IST
Representataive image Image Credit: ANI
Sweden's Public Health Agency said on Wednesday it would reverse a widely-criticized decision to stop recommending testing for people who are fully vaccinated but show symptoms of COVID-19.

COVID-19 testing in Sweden has fallen by some 35% after the health agency announced in October that people displaying symptoms no longer needed to get tested if they were fully vaccinated against the virus. "The Public Health Agency has decided to recommend that the regions offer testing to everyone who is 6 years and older who gets symptoms that may be COVID-19," it said in a statement.

The recommendation not to test people who were vaccinated but showed symptoms drew heavy criticism at a time when the pandemic is gaining traction again across Europe.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

