COVID: Fifth wave hitting France but no extra restrictions for now -govt spokesman

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 17-11-2021 18:08 IST | Created: 17-11-2021 18:08 IST
  • France

France is being hit by a fifth wave of COVID-19 infections but no extra restrictive measures to contain the spread of the disease are on the agenda for now, the government spokesperson Gabriel Attal said on Wednesday.

"The pandemic is spreading everywhere (...) but we are coping better than previously thanks to the vaccines and the health pass", Attal told reporters after a cabinet meeting.

