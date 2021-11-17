Health News Roundup: Germany's coronavirus situation is dramatic, Merkel says; Biogen's Alzheimer's drug gets negative vote from EMA panel and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Germany's coronavirus situation is dramatic, Merkel says

Germany's coronavirus situation is dramatic, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday, calling for a push to distribute booster shots faster and appealing to those sceptical of vaccination to change their minds. Germany reported 52,826 new infections on Wednesday - a jump of a third compared with a week ago and another daily record, while 294 people died, bringing the total to 98,274, as the pandemic's fourth wave tightened its grip on Europe.

Biogen's Alzheimer's drug gets negative vote from EMA panel

Biogen Inc said on Wednesday a European Medicines Agency panel has voted against the marketing application for its Alzheimer's disease drug, sending shares of the drugmaker down 3%. The panel, Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use, will adopt a final opinion at a December meeting, the company said.

U.S. secures GSK-Vir COVID-19 antibody therapy doses worth $1 billion

The United States has signed contracts worth about $1 billion for doses of the antibody-based COVID-19 treatment from Britain's GSK and U.S.-based Vir Biotechnology, as countries seek to secure promising options beyond vaccines. The drugmakers said on Wednesday the U.S. orders bring the total number of doses to be supplied to more than 750,000 globally, without specifying how many doses of the treatment, sotrovimab, the U.S. government had signed up for.

Russia's Sputnik V vaccine shows 96.3% COVID-19 efficacy in Belarus - RDIF

Russia's Sputnik V vaccine has demonstrated 96.3% efficacy against COVID-19 during the vaccination campaign in Belarus, Russia's RDIF sovereign wealth fund said on Wednesday, down from 97.2% efficacy reported in September. The Russian Direct Investment Fund, which is marketing the two-shot vaccine abroad, said the study was based on data from more than 1.2 million people who had been vaccinated with both Sputnik V components between January and September 2021.

Czechs bar unvaccinated from public events, services

Czech authorities will ban people who have not been vaccinated or have not recovered from coronavirus infection from access to public events and services from Monday, Prime Minister Andrej Babis said on Wednesday. The restrictions, to be approved by the full cabinet on Thursday, come after a spike in new infections to record 22,479 on Tuesday and mean that negative tests will no longer be recognised as qualification to enter events and service establishments, Babis said on television.

Pfizer CFO Frank D'Amelio to retire

Pfizer Inc said on Wednesday Chief Financial Officer and executive vice president of global supply Frank D'Amelio will retire after nearly 15 years at the company. The drugmaker said it has started an external search for D'Amelio's successor.

Respiratory complaints among children spike as Delhi pollution worsens

Worsening air quality in India's capital New Delhi has led to a spike in chronic respiratory conditions such as asthma among children, and prolonged exposure to deadly pollutants could impair their cognitive development, doctors said. Pollution has been hitting dangerous levels across New Delhi and other parts of northern India this month.

EU watchdog to announce view on vaccine for children next week- Austria

Europe's drug regulator is likely to disclose its view on the use of Pfizer and BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine in five to 11 year-old children around Wednesday next week, Austria's health ministry said. "We are currently anticipating further information from EMA in this matter around Nov. 24," the health ministry said in a statement.

U.S. plans to invest billions in manufacturing COVID-19 vaccine

The United States is planning to invest billions of dollars in expanding COVID-19 manufacturing capacity to have at least a billion doses by the second half of next year, the New York Times reported on Wednesday, citing top White House advisers. The announcement to be made Wednesday comes as the administration of President Joe Biden faces pressure from activists to increase the vaccine supply to poorer countries.

