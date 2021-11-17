Left Menu

Mobile Siddha camps launched to tackle dengue, monsoon illness

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 17-11-2021 22:00 IST | Created: 17-11-2021 22:00 IST
Mobile Siddha camps launched to tackle dengue, monsoon illness
  • Country:
  • India

Chennai, Nov 17 (PTI): Tamil Nadu Minister for Health and Family Welfare Ma Subramanian on Wednesday inaugurated a mobile Siddha medical camp here for the benefit of the people to address the monsoon illness and dengue related cases.

As many as 1,560 Indian medicine treatment centres have been established throughout the state as a precaution to prevent the spread of contagious diseases and viral infection. Siddha preparation including Kabasura \ Nilavembu concoction will be distributed to the people to safeguard them from infectious diseases.

According to the Minister, about 50 mobile medical camps have been organised for the benefit of the people in Chennai and these vehicles would visit all the 200 wards.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Myanmar to reopen land borders with China, Thailand next month

Myanmar to reopen land borders with China, Thailand next month

 Myanmar
2
Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in UK - Bloomberg News

Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in UK - Bloomberg News

 United Kingdom
3
IBM partners with Yonsei University in Korea to advance quantum computing

IBM partners with Yonsei University in Korea to advance quantum computing

 Korea Rep
4
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA aims to complete SpaceX Starship review by Dec 31; What is space debris and how dangerous is it? and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA aims to complete SpaceX Starship review by De...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021