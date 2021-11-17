Mobile Siddha camps launched to tackle dengue, monsoon illness

Chennai, Nov 17 (PTI): Tamil Nadu Minister for Health and Family Welfare Ma Subramanian on Wednesday inaugurated a mobile Siddha medical camp here for the benefit of the people to address the monsoon illness and dengue related cases.

As many as 1,560 Indian medicine treatment centres have been established throughout the state as a precaution to prevent the spread of contagious diseases and viral infection. Siddha preparation including Kabasura \ Nilavembu concoction will be distributed to the people to safeguard them from infectious diseases.

According to the Minister, about 50 mobile medical camps have been organised for the benefit of the people in Chennai and these vehicles would visit all the 200 wards.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)