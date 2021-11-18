Left Menu

Twelve new cases take Sikkim's COVID tally to 32,120

PTI | Gangtok | Updated: 18-11-2021 00:29 IST | Created: 18-11-2021 00:29 IST
Sikkim on Wednesday registered 12 new COVID-19 cases, five more than the previous day, with the tally rising to 32,120, according to a health department bulletin.

East Sikkim recorded all the fresh cases, it said. Sikkim now has 111 active cases, while 334 patients have migrated out and 31,274 people have recovered from the disease.

The death toll stood at 401 as no new fatality due to the infection was reported in the last 24 hours, the bulletin said.

East Sikkim has registered the highest number of cases so far at 17,895, followed by 7,058 in South Sikkim, 6,162 in West Sikkim and 671 in North Sikkim.

The state has so far conducted 2,66,620 sample tests, including 477 in the last 24 hours, for the infection.

The daily positivity rate stood 2.5 per cent and the recovery ratio at 98.4 per cent.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

