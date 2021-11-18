Twelve new cases take Sikkim's COVID tally to 32,120
- Country:
- India
Sikkim on Wednesday registered 12 new COVID-19 cases, five more than the previous day, with the tally rising to 32,120, according to a health department bulletin.
East Sikkim recorded all the fresh cases, it said. Sikkim now has 111 active cases, while 334 patients have migrated out and 31,274 people have recovered from the disease.
The death toll stood at 401 as no new fatality due to the infection was reported in the last 24 hours, the bulletin said.
East Sikkim has registered the highest number of cases so far at 17,895, followed by 7,058 in South Sikkim, 6,162 in West Sikkim and 671 in North Sikkim.
The state has so far conducted 2,66,620 sample tests, including 477 in the last 24 hours, for the infection.
The daily positivity rate stood 2.5 per cent and the recovery ratio at 98.4 per cent.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sikkim
- West Sikkim
- South Sikkim
- East Sikkim
- North
ALSO READ
Sikkim slashes taxes on petrol, diesel by Rs 7 per litre
Black Bear on the prowl in East Sikkim, villagers in fear
Earthquake of 4.3 magnitude hits Sikkim
Sevoke-Rangpo Railway Project for connectivity to Sikkim likely to be completed by Dec 2023
Sikkim CM to stand from Soreng-Chakung in next assembly polls