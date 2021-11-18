Left Menu

CDC: Frozen vials labelled 'Smallpox' found in lab freezer

PTI | Philadelphia | Updated: 18-11-2021 04:09 IST | Created: 18-11-2021 04:09 IST
CDC: Frozen vials labelled 'Smallpox' found in lab freezer
  • Country:
  • United States

Federal health authorities on Wednesday confirmed the discovery of some frozen vials labelled “Smallpox'' in a freezer at a facility in Pennsylvania that conducts vaccine research in Pennsylvania.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the vials “were incidentally discovered by a laboratory worker'' who was cleaning out the freezer.

“CDC, its administration partners, and law enforcement are investigating the matter and the vials' contents appear intact,'' CDC spokesperson Belsie González said in an email.

“The laboratory worker who discovered the vials was wearing gloves and a face mask,'' González wrote. “There is no indication that anyone has been exposed to the small number of frozen vials.” Smallpox is a deadly, infectious disease caused by the variola virus that plagued the world for centuries and killed nearly a third of the people it infected. Victims suffered scorching fever and body aches, and then spots and blisters that would leave survivors with pitted scars.

The United States was able to end routine childhood vaccination against the disease by the early 1970s and said the last natural outbreak in the country occurred in 1949. In 1980, the World Health Assembly declared smallpox eradicated.

There are two sites designated by the World Health Organisation where stocks of variola virus are stored and used for research: the CDC facility in Atlanta and a center in Russia.

Smallpox research in the United States focuses on the development of vaccines, drugs and diagnostic tests to protect people against smallpox in the event that it is used as an agent of bioterrorism, according to the CDC.

In July 2014, officials said a government scientist cleaning out an old storage room at a Bethesda, Maryland, research center found six decades-old glass vials containing freeze-dried smallpox samples packed away and forgotten in a cardboard box. Officials called it the first discovery of unaccounted-for smallpox in the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in UK - Bloomberg News

Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in UK - Bloomberg News

 United Kingdom
2
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA aims to complete SpaceX Starship review by Dec 31; What is space debris and how dangerous is it? and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA aims to complete SpaceX Starship review by De...

 Global
3
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007253 update for Insiders

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007253 update for Insiders

 Global
4
We can do much with India on cyber security, tech, digital economy: Australian PM Morrison

We can do much with India on cyber security, tech, digital economy: Australi...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021