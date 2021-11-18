Left Menu

Chattisgarh CM to take decision on VAT reduction on fuel prices in upcoming Cabinet meet: TS Singh Deo

Chhattisgarh Health Minister TS Singh Deo on Thursday said that Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel would take a decision on reduction of value-added tax (VAT) on fuel prices in a cabinet meeting scheduled to be held on November 22.

ANI | Raipur (Chattisgarh) | Updated: 18-11-2021 11:21 IST | Created: 18-11-2021 11:21 IST
Chattisgarh CM to take decision on VAT reduction on fuel prices in upcoming Cabinet meet: TS Singh Deo
Chhattisgarh Health Minister TS Singh Deo speaking to reporters in Raipur on Thursday. (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chhattisgarh Health Minister TS Singh Deo on Thursday said that Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel would take a decision on reduction of value-added tax (VAT) on fuel prices in a cabinet meeting scheduled to be held on November 22. "In a Cabinet meeting on November 22, CM will take a call on VAT reduction on fuel prices. We have sent the proposal. CM will make an announcement accordingly," the State Health Minister told the reporters here today.

Meanwhile, responding to a question on the re-opening of schools in the state, the health minister said that schools would not open until children are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. He further stated that the schools have to ensure that their staff is 100 per cent vaccinated. "It's not about reopening schools but caution, which is of umpteen importance. Perhaps schools will not be opened until children are vaccinated. But schools have to ensure that staff is 100 per cent vaccinated," added Deo. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA aims to complete SpaceX Starship review by Dec 31; What is space debris and how dangerous is it? and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA aims to complete SpaceX Starship review by De...

 Global
2
Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in UK - Bloomberg News

Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in UK - Bloomberg News

 United Kingdom
3
VP Naidu inaugurates Yoda Life Line Diagnostics Pvt Ltd in Hyderabad

VP Naidu inaugurates Yoda Life Line Diagnostics Pvt Ltd in Hyderabad

India
4
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007253 update for Insiders

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007253 update for Insiders

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021