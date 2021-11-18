Half of MP's eligible population fully vaccinated against COVID-19: Minister

Half of the eligible population in Madhya Pradesh has received both the doses of vaccine against coronavirus and the state government has set a target of providing both the jabs to everyone by December 25, state's Public Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Prabhuram Choudhary said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, 16,83,512 eligible people were administered the vaccine doses till 9 pm under the mega campaign-6 in the state, he said, adding that the figures will go up as statistics from remote areas and those collected through offline mode were yet to be added.

Out of the total estimated eligible population of 5.59 crore in the state, 2,75,43,593 people have been administered both the doses of vaccine, the minister said after reviewing the mega campaign.

So far, the first dose of the vaccine has been administered to 5,04,56,163 eligible people in the state, he said.

The minister praised the health department staff, administrative officials and employees, school, college students and social and religious organisations for cooperating with the state government in the vaccination drive.

If the cooperation continues during other scheduled mega vaccination campaigns, then the state will surely achieve the target of inoculating all eligible persons with both the doses of vaccine by December 25, he said.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also congratulated the people and the state health department for achieving the target of vaccinating 50 per cent of the eligible population with both the doses of vaccine.

He also urged the remaining people to get fully vaccinated by December 25 and to make the state free of the coronavirus. On Wednesday, MP reported five new cases of coronavirus, raising its tally to 7,92,986, while the death toll remained unchanged at 10,525 as no fatality due to the virus was recorded, a health official earlier said.

