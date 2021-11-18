AstraZeneca antibody works to prevent, treat COVID-19 in longer-term studies
Reuters | Updated: 18-11-2021 13:02 IST | Created: 18-11-2021 12:51 IST
AstraZeneca said on Thursday its COVID-19 antibody drug cocktail cut the risk of contracting symptomatic illness by 83% in a long-term follow-up, while the therapy also cut the risk of symptoms worsening when given within three days of first symptoms.
Also Read: AstraZeneca pulls request for Swiss approval of COVID shot
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- AstraZeneca
Advertisement