AstraZeneca antibody works to prevent, treat COVID-19 in longer-term studies

AstraZeneca said on Thursday its COVID-19 antibody drug cocktail cut the risk of contracting symptomatic illness by 83% in a long-term follow-up, while the therapy also cut the risk of symptoms worsening when given within three days of first symptoms.

