No fresh COVID-19 case in Andamans

The union territory of Andaman and Nicobar Islands did not record any new COVID-19 case for the third consecutive day, a health department official said on Thursday.

The COVID-19 tally remained at 7,674, he said.

The archipelago had recorded zero COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, Tuesday, and Monday, four cases on Sunday, zero cases on Saturday, and two on Friday.

A total of 7,539 people have recuperated from COVID-19 so far, including three persons in the last 24 hours, the official said.

The union territory now has only six active COVID-19 cases and all the patients are in the South Andaman district while the other two districts - North and Middle Andaman and Nicobar - are coronavirus free, he said.

The COVID-19 death toll remained at 129 as no fresh fatality was reported in the last 24 hours.

The administration has so far tested 6,20,619 samples for COVID-19 and the cumulative test positivity rate is 1.24 percent.

A total of 5,26,368 beneficiaries have been inoculated with the COVID-19 vaccine so far, of which 2,95,542 have received the first dose and 2,30,826 both doses of the vaccine, he said.

