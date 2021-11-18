Left Menu

No fresh COVID-19 case in Andamans

PTI | Portblair | Updated: 18-11-2021 13:11 IST | Created: 18-11-2021 12:58 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • India

The union territory of Andaman and Nicobar Islands did not record any new COVID-19 case for the third consecutive day, a health department official said on Thursday.

The COVID-19 tally remained at 7,674, he said.

The archipelago had recorded zero COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, Tuesday, and Monday, four cases on Sunday, zero cases on Saturday, and two on Friday.

A total of 7,539 people have recuperated from COVID-19 so far, including three persons in the last 24 hours, the official said.

The union territory now has only six active COVID-19 cases and all the patients are in the South Andaman district while the other two districts - North and Middle Andaman and Nicobar - are coronavirus free, he said.

The COVID-19 death toll remained at 129 as no fresh fatality was reported in the last 24 hours.

The administration has so far tested 6,20,619 samples for COVID-19 and the cumulative test positivity rate is 1.24 percent.

A total of 5,26,368 beneficiaries have been inoculated with the COVID-19 vaccine so far, of which 2,95,542 have received the first dose and 2,30,826 both doses of the vaccine, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

