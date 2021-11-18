Russia's daily COVID-19 deaths hit new record high
Updated: 18-11-2021
Russia on Thursday reported 1,251 coronavirus-related deaths in the last 24 hours, an all-time record high that follows a surge in cases.
The government coronavirus taskforce reported 37,374 nationwide infections, down from a peak of 41,335 recorded on Nov. 6.
