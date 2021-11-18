Left Menu

U.S. govt to buy 10 mln courses of Pfizer's COVID-19 pill for $5.29 bln

Reuters | Updated: 18-11-2021 17:32 IST | Created: 18-11-2021 17:27 IST
U.S. govt to buy 10 mln courses of Pfizer's COVID-19 pill for $5.29 bln
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Pfizer Inc said on Thursday the U.S. government had signed a $5.29 billion deal for 10 million courses of its COVID-19 oral antiviral drug for delivery by 2022.

If authorized, Pfizer said it would supply the drug beginning later this year and concluding in 2022. "This promising treatment could help accelerate our path out of this pandemic by offering another life-saving tool for people who get sick with COVID-19," said Xavier Becerra, secretary of the United States Department of Health and Human Services.

