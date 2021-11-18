Czech govt bars unvaccinated from restaurants, services as COVID cases jump

The Czech government has approved plans to only allow people who are vaccinated against COVID-19 or have recovered from the illness in the past six months into restaurants, hotels and other services, Prime Minister Andrej Babis said on Thursday.

The government had flagged the new measures this week as the country battles a surge in COVID-19 cases and seeks to boost vaccination numbers in the nation of 10.7 million.

