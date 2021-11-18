Left Menu

Slovakia to impose lockdown for unvaccinated, prime minister says

Reuters | Prague | Updated: 18-11-2021 18:41 IST | Created: 18-11-2021 18:41 IST
Slovakia to impose lockdown for unvaccinated, prime minister says
  • Country:
  • Czech Republic

Slovakia will impose stricter measures for people who have not been vaccinated against coronavirus amid a surge in infections and hospital admissions that is stretching the health system, Prime Minister Eduard Heger said on Thursday.

"It is a lockdown for the unvaccinated," Heger told a news conference shown live on television.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA aims to complete SpaceX Starship review by Dec 31; What is space debris and how dangerous is it? and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA aims to complete SpaceX Starship review by De...

 Global
2
Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in UK - Bloomberg News

Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in UK - Bloomberg News

 United Kingdom
3
VP Naidu inaugurates Yoda Life Line Diagnostics Pvt Ltd in Hyderabad

VP Naidu inaugurates Yoda Life Line Diagnostics Pvt Ltd in Hyderabad

India
4
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007253 update for Insiders

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007253 update for Insiders

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021