Slovakia to impose lockdown for unvaccinated, prime minister says
Slovakia will impose stricter measures for people who have not been vaccinated against coronavirus amid a surge in infections and hospital admissions that is stretching the health system, Prime Minister Eduard Heger said on Thursday.
"It is a lockdown for the unvaccinated," Heger told a news conference shown live on television.
