New Dutch coronavirus cases hit record high above 20,000
Reuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 18-11-2021 19:54 IST | Created: 18-11-2021 19:54 IST
New coronavirus infections in the Netherlands jumped to their highest level on record on Thursday, as they topped 20,000 for the third day in a row.
Around 23,600 new cases were registered, the country's national health institute said, up from just under 21,000 a day before.
