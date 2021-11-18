Left Menu

New Dutch coronavirus cases hit record high above 20,000

Reuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 18-11-2021 19:54 IST | Created: 18-11-2021 19:54 IST
New coronavirus infections in the Netherlands jumped to their highest level on record on Thursday, as they topped 20,000 for the third day in a row.

Around 23,600 new cases were registered, the country's national health institute said, up from just under 21,000 a day before.

Also Read: Netherlands to impose partial lockdown to halt COVID-19 surge - media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

